Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amit Shah holds meet on onion prices

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-12-2019 21:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-12-2019 21:07 IST
Amit Shah holds meet on onion prices

As onion prices continue to rule high at above Rs 100/kg in most cities, Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday reviewed progress made in the import of key kitchen staple to boost domestic supplies and check spiralling prices. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar were among the ministers who attended the meeting. Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan could not attend the meeting due to health reasons, officials said.

Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba, Advisor to Prime Minister P K Sinha and Consumer Affairs Secretary Avinash Srivastava were also present in the meeting, the officials added. The home minister reviewed the progress made in the decisions taken in the last meeting with respect to facilitating speedy import of onion that would help improve availability and cool prices.

The consumer affairs secretary, who made a presentation on the onion price situation in the meeting, informed that state-run MMTC has contracted import of over 21,000 tonnes of onion from Egypt and Turkey and the shipments are expected to arrive by mid-January. The secretary said that tendering and fumigation norms have been eased to facilitate early arrival of the imported onions. MMTC has been directed to issue two country specifics tenders and one global tender for 5,000 tonnes each, the sources said.

He also apprised that stock holding limits on retailers and wholesalers have been reduced further to 5 tonnes and 25 tonnes, respectively, to check hoarding. Already, onion exports have been banned and supplies are being improved through buffer stock as well, the sources added. Onion prices have been ruling high for past few weeks due to fall in production of the Kharif production due to unseasonal rainfall in the key growing states, including Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

L&T Construction bags significant contracts for various businesses

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives for online banking services but customers irked

Films Division and BookMyShow sign MoU for online ticketing of NMIC

Vakrangee to Launch India's First Rural Focussed Loyalty Program for its Customers

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Fraud reported in chess tournament, SAI demands return of money

Sports Authority of India SAI has asked the All India Chess Federation AICF to return the money after the fraud was reported on the conduct of last years National sub-junior Chess Tournament. The 44th National Sub-Junior and 35th National S...

Brazil's Bolsonaro urges Mercosur to quickly implement trade deals

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that Mercosur needs to make sure that agreements reached by the South American trade bloc are rapidly implemented.The four-nation common market last month concluded a free trade deal with th...

It's Mahomes vs. Brady as Chiefs visit Patriots

Rather than dwell on what wrinkles Bill Belichick might concoct for a matchup, Andy Reid prefers to focus on what the Kansas City Chiefs do best. When you play Bill and the Patriots, said the Kansas City coach, youre going to get something ...

NIA files charge-sheet against 8 Naxals for Gadchiroli attack

The National Investigation Agency NIA has filed a charge-sheet against eight arrested Naxals and four absconding accused for their alleged involvement in triggering a blast in Maharashtras Gadchiroli district in May this year, in which 15 p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019