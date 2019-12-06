Left Menu
China, HK stocks rise as Trump strikes upbeat tone on trade talks

  Updated: 06-12-2019 10:17 IST
  Created: 06-12-2019 10:09 IST
China and Hong Kong stocks rose in the morning session on Friday, with risk appetite improving after U.S. President Donald Trump said U.S.-China trade talks are "moving right along."

** The CSI300 index rose 0.2% to 3,886.45 at the midday break, while the Shanghai Composite Index was unchanged at 2,899.97. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 0.54% at 10,377.1, while the Hang Seng Index was up 0.69% at 26,396.92. ** "It's moving along very well," Trump told reporters when asked about the trade talks, striking an upbeat tone even as Chinese officials held fast to their line that existing tariffs must come off as part of an interim deal to de-escalate the 17-month trade war between the two powers. ** Hong Kong stocks gained support amid signs that mainland Chinese investors had been hunting for bargains in the city, amid violent street protests and economic gloom that has hurt valuations. Chinese investors more than doubled their Hong Kong stocks purchases this year, exchange data shows. ** China's CSI300 financial sector sub-index was lower by 0.19%, the consumer staples sector up 1.17%, the real estate index up 0.13% and the healthcare sub-index up 0.27%. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 0.29% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 0.46%. ** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Nanning Department Store Co Ltd, up 10.1%, followed by Zhejiang Sunriver Culture Co Ltd, gaining 10.05% and Shanghai Tianyang Hot Melt Adhesives Co Ltd, up by 10.01%. ** The largest percentage losses in the Shanghai index were Shanghai Chuangli Group Co Ltd, down 9.99%, followed by Shanghai Beite Technology Co Ltd, losing 8.15% and Nanjing Chervon Auto Precision Technology Co Ltd, down by 6.68%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.42% while Japan's Nikkei index was up 0.25%. ** The yuan was quoted at 7.048 per U.S. dollar, 0.05% weaker than the previous close of 7.0444. ** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 16.26%, while China's H-share index is up 1.9%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.96% this month. ** The top gainers among H-shares were Want Want China Holdings Ltd, up 2.79%, followed by Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd , gaining 2.48% and Haitong Securities Co Ltd , up by 2.29%. ** The three biggest H-shares percentage decliners were China Resources Beer Holdings Co Ltd, which has fallen 1.88%, Guangdong Investment Ltd, which has lost 1.09% and CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, down by 0.79%. ** In Hong Kong, the sub-index of the Hang Seng index tracking energy shares was flat, while the IT sector rose 1.5%. The top gainer on the Hang Seng was AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, up 8.27%, while the biggest loser was WH Group Ltd, which was down 1.14%.

