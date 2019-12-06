Sensex up 84 points in opening deals, Nifty hovers near 12,043
Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a firm note led by infra metal and pharma stocks on Friday.
Indian benchmark equity indices opened on a firm note led by infra metal and pharma stocks on Friday. The Sensex rose 84 points or 0.21 per cent to trade at 40,864.05, while the Nifty 50 was at 12,043.60, up 25.90 points or 0.22 per cent firmer.
On a closer look, around 299 shares have advanced, 107 shares declined while 19 shares remained unchanged. The top gainers on the Indices on Friday were Bharti Infratel, ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC Bank while Yes Bank, ITC, HDFC and Infosys were places in the chart of the losers. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
