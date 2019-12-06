FTSE 100 rebounds on trade optimism
UK blue-chips gained on Friday, bouncing back from a near two-month low in the previous session, on optimism over signs of progress in U.S.-China trade talks.
The FTSE 100 rose 0.4% by 0808 GMT, with trade-sensitive financials and miners leading the recovery. The FTSE 250 midcap index was also trading up 0.4%. U.S. President Donald Trump's comments that the trade talks were "moving right along" and China's decision to waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork from the United States helped lift sentiment as a torrid week drew to a close.
Among stock moves, Primark-owner Associated British Foods topped the mainboard with a 2% rise after it maintained its earnings target with anticipated progress in its sugar and grocery businesses.
