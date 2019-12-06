Left Menu
Unified Infotech ranks on Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019

Unified Infotech, a leading web design, and development company announced today that it grabbed a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 15:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 15:10 IST
Unified Infotech logo. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 6 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Unified Infotech, a leading web design, and development company announced today that it grabbed a spot on the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India 2019, a ranking of the 50 fastest growing technology companies in India. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over three years. During this period Unified Infotech turnover grew to be 87.9 per cent.

"Making to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 list is commendable in today's highly competitive, fast-changing technology industry," said Rajiv Sundar, Program Director, Technology Fast 50 India 2019 and Partner, Deloitte India. "We congratulate Unified Infotech on being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India. Being one of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in India is an impressive accomplishment. We commend Unified Infotech for making it to the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 India list with a phenomenal 87.9 per cent growth rate over three years," he added.

"The entire credit goes to our determined and tireless workforce and our continuous technology updation process to provide the clients with best in class service," said PratipBiswas, CEO of Unified Infotech. Currently, in a leading position, Unified Infotech aims to carry on with their excellent work. Combining the latest technology with the expert mind of developers, Unified Infotech seeks to set the benchmark in the web design and development world with their performance.

Previously, the company has been recognised by Deloitte, among the 500 fastest-growing firms. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ BusinessWire India)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

