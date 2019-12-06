Left Menu
AfDB-hosted ALSF Management Board sanctions work plan, budget for 2020

During the November 27th meeting, the Board commended the ALSF team on the strong performance in 2019. Image Credit: African Legal Support Facility

The legal support arm of the African Development Bank, the African Legal Support Facility Management Board met in Abidjan to review the institution's activities, work plan and budget for 2020.

"This is an opportunity for us to review and deliberate on African Legal Support Facility interventions, which contribute meaningfully to development in Africa," African Legal Support Facility (ALSF) Board Chairperson, Gaston Kenfack, said in his opening remarks.

During the November 27th meeting, the Board commended the ALSF team on the strong performance in 2019. ALSF exceeded its planned number of projects by 22 percent. These projects contributed significantly to the sustainable development of its Regional Member Countries (RMCs).

Hosted by the African Development Bank, the ALSF is a global organization established in 2008. Its mandate is to support African countries by providing legal and technical advisory services and capacity building, as well as developing unique knowledge management tools, in sovereign debt litigation, extractives and natural resources, infrastructure and PPPs and other sovereign related transactions. Board members provided strategic guidance on key institutional and operational matters to ensure the Facility responds adequately and efficiently to the needs of the Regional Member Countries in the years ahead.

The ALSF Board endorsed the proposal to organize a Regional Member Countries' meeting in February 2020 to discuss the future and sustainability of the Facility. The expansion of its membership and modalities for RMCs' contribution to the financial sustainability of the Facility will also be discussed.

Two new members, Eva Jhala and Nimatou Feliho from respectively from Zambia and Benin joined the Facility, bringing a wealth of experience to ALSF.

