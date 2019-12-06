Saudi Aramco shares to start trading Dec 11 - Tadawul exchange
Saudi Aramco shares will start trading on Dec. 11, the Saudi securities exchange Tadawul said on Twitter on Friday.
The Saudi oil giant priced on Thursday its initial public offering at 32 riyals ($8.53) per share, raising $25.6 billion and beating Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's record $25 billion listing in 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
