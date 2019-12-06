MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars Season 2 Dials up Glamour and Style

Popular actresses Sana Saeed and Shahnaz Treasurywala along with music artist Arjun Kanungo to judge the finale

Pantaloons, India's leading fast fashion destination from Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited and MTV India along with Liva Fluid Fashion are back with the second edition of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstar, That’s bigger, better and more exciting! The finalists, who will compete for the title, have been shortlisted after being put through multiple city-wise challenges to arrive at the top nine.

MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars provides a platform for young audiences to showcase their talent and flair for fashion and unique personalities. Staying true to the brand’s mission of ‘Style your Change’, this year’s property revolves around the theme of Fashion Transformation.

This season, MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars has gone bigger and better. Over 30,000 registrations were received out of which 2000 contestants have been shortlisted for the auditions held in various cities across the country. The participants showcased their talent, glamour and personal style through different rounds of the audition. The nine finalists shortlisted from nine cities, in the ground up talent search will be mentored by eminent influencers from the field of fashion and entertainment, who will help them channel their inner fashionista. The show will be judged by popular actress Sana Saeed, TV host and actress Shenaz Treasurywala along with the famous music artist Arjun Kanungo. The show will be aired on MTV and Voot every Friday at 10 pm starting Friday, 6th December.

Ryan Fernandes, Head of Marketing & E-Commerce, Pantaloons said, “We are excited to partner with MTV for season 2 of MTV Pantaloons Style Superstars. This national-scale event is big on style and glamour and is a great platform for aspiring young fashionistas across the country to strut their style and get instant street cred. We look forward to seeing all the finalists in action as they amp up their style quotient to be the next Style Superstar.”

About Pantaloons Pantaloons, a division of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. is India’s favourite Fast Fashion Destination has 340 fashion destinations spread across 155+ towns and cities in the country. With continued focus on catering to varied apparel and non‐apparel needs of Indian consumers in a modern retail environment, Pantaloons has emerged as a strong brand in the fashion industry over the past two decades and is making fashion accessible across the length and breadth of the country.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.

ABFRL is a part of USD 48.3 billion Aditya Birla Group. With revenue of Rs. 8,118 cr. spanning retail space of 7.5 million sq. ft. (as on March 31, 2019), it is India’s first billion-dollar pure-play fashion powerhouse with an elegant bouquet of leading fashion brands and retail formats.

As a fashion conglomerate, ABFRL has a strong network of 2,714 brand stores across 750 cities in the country. It is present across18000+ multi-brand outlets and 5000+ point of sales in department stores across India. It has a repertoire of leading brands such as Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England established for over 25 years.

Pantaloons is one of India’s favourite Fast Fashion Destination. The International Brands portfolio boasts of - The Collective, India's largest multi-brand retailer of international brands and select mono-brands such as Ted Baker, Ralph Lauren, American Eagle and Simon Carter.

