Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China to keep 2020 growth within reasonable range - politburo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 18:29 IST
UPDATE 1-China to keep 2020 growth within reasonable range - politburo

China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in 2020, with more "forwarding-looking, targeted and effective" policies that also fend off risks, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday.

China's economic growth cooled to a near 30-year low of 6% in the third quarter, and could slip further in the fourth, but remains on track to meet the lower end of the government's full-year target of 6-6.5%. China has committed to building a "moderately prosperous society" by the end of 2020. It is a target the country must achieve, state news agency Xinhua reported, citing a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping.

But the country remains locked in negotiations with the United States to ink an interim "phase one" trade deal to de-escalate a 17-month-long dispute that has led to tit-for-tat tariffs. "We must ... be good at turning external pressures into a powerful driving force for deepening reforms and opening up," the remarks carried by Xinhua said.

The government will employ counter-cyclical tools, pursue supply-side reforms, meet anti-pollution targets and mitigate against systemic financial risk, the politburo said. Beijing has launched a raft of economic support measures so far this year, including reductions in bank lending rates, tax cuts and more infrastructure spending, to ward off a sharp deceleration in the economy. Further steps to bolster growth are expected.

The politburo said China will adhere to a policy framework that keeps macro policies stable and micro policies more flexible. Top leaders are due to map out more specific and detailed economic and reform targets and plans for 2020 during an annual Central Economic Work Conference later this month.

"In our view, policymakers will likely maintain a defensive easing stance, and lower the GDP growth target to 'around 6%' for 2020, which means they would not engineer massive easing to keep growth at or above 6%," analysts at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note on Friday. They also expect more fiscal support to speed up infrastructure spending， with the annual quota of local government special bonds to be $100-125 billion higher than in 2019.

The politburo stressed that China's economy remains stable and the basic trend of long-term improvement will not change for the foreseeable future. In a positive gesture for the U.S.-China trade talks, China said on Friday it will waive import tariffs for some soybeans and pork shipments from the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Iraqi cleric says no foreign meddling to choose new PM, in nod to Iran

Iraqs top Shiite Muslim cleric said on Friday that a new prime minister must be chosen without foreign interference in an apparent nod to Iranian dominance in the country a week after incumbent Adel Abdul Mahdi said he would resign. Grand A...

FACTBOX-Where is France's public sector strike being felt the hardest?

Trade unions called for mass protests and strikes in France over pension reform that have brought travel chaos and closed schools to continue into next week, as they sought to pile more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron. Heres how the s...

UPDATE 3-French unions turn the screws on Macron in pension reform battle

Frances trade unions called for mass protests and strikes over pension reform that have brought much of the country to a halt to carry on next week, piling more pressure on President Emmanuel Macron.Commuters faced severe disruption getting...

Trials found ayurvedic drug BGR-34 has therapeutic efficacy on newly diagnosed type-2 diabetes: Govt

Independent clinical trials conducted at the Banaras Hindu University BHU revealed that ayurvedic drug BGR-34 has therapeutic efficacy for treating newly diagnosed type-two diabetes, AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik informed the Lok Sabha on Fri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019