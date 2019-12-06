Left Menu
Punjab CM meets Japanese ambassador, seeks investment in state

Punjab CM meets Japanese ambassador, seeks investment in state

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has urged Japanese Ambassador to India Satoshi Suzuki to impress upon companies in his country to invest in upcoming mega industrial parks at Rajpura and Bathinda. The Japanese envoy called on Amarinder Singh after attending the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit 2019 on Thursday, a state government release said.

Being located in the vicinity Mohali, Rajpura offers basic infrastructure in terms of road and air connectivity, with prestigious educational institutes, the chief minister said. He also mentioned that Rajpura thermal plant would cater to the power requirements of companies intending to set up units in the industrial park.

Suzuki appreciated the congenial investment atmoshpere in the state and assured the chief minister that several Japanese companies would look at making investments in the state, the release said. He also invited Amarinder to visit Japan for exploring investment opportunities for the state.

Suzuki requested the chief minister to depute a dedicated officer to liaison with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO) for setting up industries, forging technical alliances and collaborations with Japanese companies. Vini Mahajan, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Investment Promotion apprised Suzuki that several renowned Japanese companies like Aiche, Isuzu, Yanmar and Kansai have already collaborated with Vardhman Group, Swaraj Mazda Limited, Sonalika and Nerolac paints, respectively.

Japan's strong base in the state and the conducive atmosphere provided by the government would act as a catalyst to bring in huge investments from Japan, she said.

