Left Menu
Development News Edition

TTK Prestige aims to double turnover in 5 years

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 19:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 19:55 IST
TTK Prestige aims to double turnover in 5 years

Kitchen appliances maker TTK Prestige on Friday said it aims to double its turnover by 2024-25, according to a top company official. The firm, whose growth rate has come down to single digit, is aiming to get back to its double-digit growth journey again across the segments, such as pressure cooker, cookware, gas stoves, rice cookers and induction cooktops.

Besides, TTK Prestige has plans to expand its distribution network further and expects higher sales from fast-growing online channels. "We are expecting to double our turnover by FY 2024-25," TTK Group Chairman T T Jagannathan told PTI.

He further added, "This fiscal, we are expecting (a turnover of) Rs 2,100-Rs 2,200 crore." On the growth rate, Jagannathan said growth of TTK Prestige has come down but the company is still growing. "Last year, we had a double-digit growth."

TTK Prestige on Friday also unveiled plans for 2020 aimed at increasing market share across geographies and getting back to double-digit growth in mature categories such as pressure cookers. "We are committed to growing our presence and aim to be the number one for consumers in India. As market leaders in the pressure cooker category, we endeavour to increase our share in the kitchen appliance space also," Jagannathan said.

He also said that online sales currently contribute about 10 per cent of its total sales, and higher contribution is expected from this channel in the coming year. However, he also said, "This channel is evolving but the freight is expensive compared to the value of our products."

In August 2017, the company had acquired the UK-based Horwood Homewares and had introduced Judge Brand in the Indian market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after strong jobs data, calmer tone on trade

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, after data showed domestic job growth increased by the most in 10 months in November, adding to an upbeat mood after President Donald Trump said the trade talks with China were moving right along.The Dow...

Cong attacks UP govt over Unnao incident, asks why PM is 'silent'

The Congress on Friday attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over a rape victim being burnt alive in Unnao district and asked why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was silent on the incident. Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak, while spea...

Nirbhaya case: MHA recommends to Prez to reject mercy plea; mother also demands dismissal of plea

The Union Home Ministry has sent to President Ram Nath Kovind the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea of one of the convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape-murder case, sources said on Friday. The victims mother also ...

Kisekka earns three points for Gokulam against Indian Arrows

Ugandan forward Henry Kisekkas clinical finish helped title contenders Gokulam Kerala FC beat Indian Arrows side by a solitary goal in an I-League match at the Tilak Maidan here on Friday. The Arrows gave the in-form Gokulam a mighty scare,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019