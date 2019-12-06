Niranjan Kumar Singh appointed Oil Industry Development Board Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Niranjan Kumar Singh was on Friday appointed as the Secretary, Oil Industry Development Board, a Personnel Ministry order said.

The board is mandated to provide financial assistance for development of the oil industry.

Singh, a 1987-batch Indian Forest Service officer of the Gujarat cadre, has been appointed to the post up to October 14, 2021, the order said.

