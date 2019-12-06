Left Menu
Niranjan Kumar Singh appointed Oil Industry Development Board Secretary

Senior bureaucrat Niranjan Kumar Singh was on Friday appointed as the Secretary, Oil Industry Development Board, a Personnel Ministry order said.

The board is mandated to provide financial assistance for development of the oil industry.

Singh, a 1987-batch Indian Forest Service officer of the Gujarat cadre, has been appointed to the post up to October 14, 2021, the order said.

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Rodgers aims for the top after extending Leicester contract until 2025

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday that he wants to lead the club back to the summit of the Premier League after extending his contract with the Foxes until June 2025.Rodgers, who left Scottish side Celtic to take charge ...

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Politically vulnerable Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are eager to move quickly on the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump, and focus on other topics such as healthcare costs and repairing infrastructure. De...

Thunberg says 'our voices' being heard but not translating into action

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Friday the voices of climate strikers are being heard but that politicians are still not taking action.We are getting bigger and bigger and our voices are being heard more and more, but of cou...

Indian Army issues guidelines for personnel wishing to visit Kartarpur in Pakistan

By Ajit K Dubey Having a large number of Sikh officers and troops in its ranks, the Indian Army has issued procedures and guidelines for its personnel desirous of visiting the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan.According to Army...
