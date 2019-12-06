Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto brings Husqvarna premium motorcycle brand to India

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:05 IST
Bajaj Auto brings Husqvarna premium motorcycle brand to India

Bajaj Auto on Friday introduced the Husqvarna premium motorcycle brand in India with the unveil of the all-new Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 250 models. Husqvarna is one of the oldest motorcycle brands in the world and has been in continuous production since 1903. Svartpilen and Vitpilen are bespoke Swedish motorcycles crafted to deliver high performance in a very aesthetic design, the company said in a statement.

Bajaj Auto said it will launch Husqvarna in India as a part of its Probiking Business Unit that handles the company's premium motorcycle vertical. The Husqvarna Svartpilen and Vitpilen 250 will start retailing from February 2020 onwards. KTM showrooms will be upgraded to sell both KTM and Husqvarna high performance motorcycles, Bajaj Auto said.

"The premium motorcycling segment has seen rapid growth in India in the last five years, growing almost by 20 per cent CAGR with two broad classes of motorcycles - sporty high performance machines and lifestyle bikes with limited performance," Bajaj Auto President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang, said. "The Husqvarna twins are meant for discerning motorcycle riders with an evolved taste, a strong appreciation for style and for those who don't want a compromise between performance and elegant design," he added.

Husqvarna is part of the KTM AG group, which owns motorcycle brands KTM and Husqvarna, where Bajaj Auto owns a 48 per cent stake.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Half of Italians want "strongman" in power, survey shows

Almost half of Italians are in favour of having a strongman in power who does not care about parliament and elections, a survey showed on Friday, casting doubts on the strength of democracy in a major European nation.Some 48.2 of people thi...

U.S. lawmaker says Uber must take action after disclosing sexual assault reports

The chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee urged Uber Technologies Inc to take action after the company disclosed Thursday it received over 3,000 reports of sexual assault, related to its 1.3 billion rides in the ...

Punjab govt launches ESTAC programme for startups

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday launched Enable Startup Track Acceleration ESTAC programme during Progressive Punjab Investors Summit-2019, with an aim to foster entrepreneurship and innovation in the state. ESTAC is a serie...

Indian sports fraternity lauds police for killing of four rape accused in Hyderabad

The Indian sports fraternity on Friday lauded the police for killing the four men accused in the rape and murder of a woman veterinarian in Hyderabad. The four accused were killed in retaliatory firing by police near Hyderabad onFriday morn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019