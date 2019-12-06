Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab to set up skill centres in partnership with foreign cos

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mohali
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 21:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 21:25 IST
Punjab to set up skill centres in partnership with foreign cos

Punjab has tied up with Canada and UK-based companies to set up skill centers in the state, Technical Education and Employment Generation Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said on Friday. He was addressing 'Mera Hunar Meri Shan' session during the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit here.

The minister said international players were joining hands with the state government to set up skill centers to provide training to youth as per the needs of the industry. The foreign players would be training facilitators and Punjab government would provide infrastructure, he said.

The project would be launched in 2020 and the state government had already signed an agreement in this regard with Canadian states and the UK, he added. "There is a big shortage of skilled manpower across the globe and Punjab has the potential to meet this shortage by providing quality, demand-driven skilled manpower to the global industry as per their needs," Channi said.

The state government has taken the lead in the sector by revising the syllabus of vocational and polytechnic courses as per the present and futuristic technological requirements of the industry, he added. The minister invited industrial houses to set up skill centers and centers of excellence within their industrial units in the state to provide skill training.

An expression of interest was also exchanged between the Punjab Skill Development Mission and Shoolini University, Himachal Pradesh to establish an international research university in Punjab. The proposed university would have partnerships with leading global universities and offer world-class education and research in areas of food technology, biotechnology, pharmaceutical sciences, and other related areas, a state government release said.

Shoolini University has proposed to launch its programs by 2021. The government also signed a tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a Centre of Excellence in 'Microelectronics - Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) Design' on the premises of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) in Mohali.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Health News Roundup: Novartis CEO plans 80+ submissions for drug approvals through 2022

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

From posters to helmets, Star Wars collectibles up for auction

From vintage posters to action figures, Star Wars collectibles are up for grabs in an online auction, days ahead of the release of the sci-fi sagas highly-anticipated ninth chapter. Star Wars Online features more than 100 items dating back ...

Jaishankar is misleading HC, claims Congress's Gaurav Pandya

Congress leader Gaurav Pandya alleged before the Gujarat High Court on Friday that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankars claim that the Supreme Court rejected Congress plea about Rajya Sabha bypoll on merit was misleading. Pandya lost to...

Home Secy writes to states, asks them to ensure security of women

The Centre has asked all states to take every possible steps for the security of women, saying it was the highest priority of the government. In a letter to chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said that h...

Will support CAB if citizenship given to all communities:

Slamming the Centre over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and its proposal for a pan-India NRC, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday that both were against the basic principles of the Constitution. She said she would sup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019