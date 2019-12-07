Left Menu
FAA proposes fining Boeing $3.9 mln for installing defective parts on 737 planes

Image Credit: Flickr

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Friday it was seeking a $3.9 million fine from Boeing Co for installing defective parts on about 130 737 airplanes.

The FAA alleges Boeing "failed to adequately oversee its suppliers to ensure they complied with the company's quality assurance system." The FAA said, "Boeing knowingly submitted aircraft for final FAA airworthiness certification after determining that the parts could not be used due to a failed strength test." Boeing, which did not immediately comment, has 30 days to respond to the FAA's proposed fine.

