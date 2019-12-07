Maruti Suzuki Arena s Devils Circuit 2019 s Mumbai Edition in Dosti West County Thane West

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire India

• 5th Mumbai edition of Maruti Suzuki Arena’s Devils Circuit organized at Dosti West County, Balkum

• The indomitable spirit of the participants added to a fun weekend

Mumbai’s 5th edition of ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena’s Devil Circuit’ was organized on December 1, 2019 at Dosti West County, Balkum, Thane(W), an upcoming residential property by Dosti Realty.

The event commenced with a morning warm-up session in the engagement zone wherein the participants were witnessed engaging in physical activities like Zumba, Tabata, functional training along with some fun indulgences like Bhangra warm up. More than 5000 partakers of varying ages and fitness levels from the various parts of the city, country as well as overseas, tested their limits on this tough obstacle course. The ‘Maruti Suzuki Arena’s Devil Circuit’, touted as one of the most difficult obstacle race of the country, has always been instrumental in activating the fitness and cognitive levels of the participants as it stands as a perfect test to assess the calibre of the body and intellect.

Mr. Anuj Goradia from Dosti Realty, Mr. Anup Sinha, Deputy Manager - Sales at Maruti Suzuki and Adnan Adeeb, Co-founder- Devils Circuit felicitated Mr. Lucas Kempe from Berlin on reaching the top position in the male category, Mr.Vikramjeet Singh ,NSG (National Security Gaurd) commando, stood second with a minute difference of a few seconds and Mr. Aniket Bhagat, occupied the third position. In the female category of participants, Ms. Sanjana George was the first person to complete the entire course, securing the pole position. Ms. Diksha Kapoor and Ms. Nivedita Singha also put up a great show of fitness and vigour by securing the second and third position respectively.

The entire course was a meticulously designed test of one's physical and mental abilities. It comprised of 15 Military style obstacles on varied levels such as the Heights of Hell, Jail Break, Reach the Sky Shoulder Buster, Go the Distance Pit. One of the most notable obstacles faced by the participants during the run was the last one - Brain Freeze which witnessed participants sliding down to the freezing ice water pool that was maintained at a minus 2-degree temperature, thus testing their physical as well as emotional strength at the end of the gruelling 5km obstacle course.

“We firmly believe that fitness is a very important part of a person’s daily life. Dosti Realty aims at encouraging individuals as well as communities to inhibit the habit of healthy living by involving themselves in a sport. Dosti West County is a project which once completed will have array of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, squash court, badminton court, futsal, box cricket etc so it was only apt for the Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit Mumbai edition to be held here once again”, said Mr. Deepak Goradia, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Dosti Realty.

“The Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit has the honour of being home to the biggest and most engaged community of runners across the country, the ‘Tribe of Swiftdevilslayers’ and this is testament to the incredible experience that participants have at each edition”, said Mr. Adnan Adeeb, Founder and Chief Tribe leader, Devils Circuit.

The meticulous lay out of the course and seamless event planning coupled with on ground entertainment and a chance to experience a most exciting weekend in their city, gave the participants and spectators alike a Sunday they will not forget.

Dosti West County - Dosti Oak project is registered under MahaRERANo. P51700006565, Dosti West County - Phase 2 - Dosti Cedar project is registered under MahaRERA No. P51700015258 , Dosti West County - Phase 3 - Dosti Westwood project is registered under MahaRERA No P51700015501 and are available on website - https://maharerait.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects. Please note that sale/lease of all premises in these projects shall be governed by agreement for sale/lease.

About Dosti Realty

Dosti Realty has been in the real estate business for over 3 decades and delivered more than 117 properties till date, providing homes to over 8,600+ families for over 42,700 residents. Encompassing a portfolio of 9.5 mn. sq. ft. Across Mumbai, the company has experience in various development types, be it Residential, Retail, IT Park etc. Over the years, it has been known for Aesthetics, Innovation, Quality, Timely Delivery, Trust and Transparency, Values that have built lasting relationships.

To view the image click the link below: Maruti Suzuki Arena Devils Circuit at Dosti West County-Balkum, Thane (W)

