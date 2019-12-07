Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre agrees to include 3 Odisha airports under Udan scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 14:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 14:36 IST
Centre agrees to include 3 Odisha airports under Udan scheme

The Centre has agreed to include three airports in Odisha under the regional connectivity scheme, officials said on Saturday. The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting between Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola and Odishas Chief Secretary A K Tripathy on Friday.

"Discussion held yesterday with the visiting civil aviation secretary. Jeypore, Rourkela and Utkela will go again to the next round of Udan scheme. There is inbuilt subsidy support to the state government along with Centre in this initiative," Tripathy said, adding that this will help enhance the connectivity in the remote and regional areas of the state. The three airports would be developed under the UDAN -4 (Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, officials said.

Kharola said, "We had a meeting regarding steps to be taken for improvement of air connectivity in Odisha. We are in touch with the state government and whatever issues are there, will be resolved." The Vir Surendra Sai (VSS) Airport in Jharsuguda was earlier included under UDAN-3. Earlier this year, commercial flight service was initiated from Veer Surendra Sai Airport at Jharsuguda to six cities of the country under the third phase of UDAN scheme. Official sources said the Centre has sanctioned Rs 160 crore for the development of the airports at Jharsuguda, Jeypore, Utkela and Rourkela..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Unnao rape victim's father demands 'death by hanging or encounter' for culprits

The father of the deceased Unnao rape victim on Thursday demanded death for the culprits who had committed atrocities on his daughter, leading to her death. I demand the culprits who committed atrocities on my daughter to be hanged or encou...

Over 400 youths from J-K inducted into Army

Over 400 freshly-trained youths from Jammu and Kashmir were on Saturday recruited into the Army at a passing-out-parade here, the first such parade of the force after the erstwhile state became the Union territory. The passing-out-parade of...

Soccer-Qatar's Education City Stadium not to host Club World Cup games - FIFA

Qatars Education City Stadium will not host matches during the FIFA Club World Cup this month after the official opening of the venue was postponed until early 2020, soccers world governing body said in a statement on Saturday.FIFA said the...

58.8pc voting in J'khand till 3 pm amid violence, 1 killed

One person was killed as security personnel opened fire on assailants who police claimed tried to snatch their arms outside a polling booth in Jharkhand, where 58.82 per cent votes were cast till 3 pm in the second phase of assembly electio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019