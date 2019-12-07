Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gaurs Group to invest Rs 750 cr on new commercial project in Greater Noida

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 15:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 15:35 IST
Gaurs Group to invest Rs 750 cr on new commercial project in Greater Noida

Realty firm Gaurs Group on Saturday said it will invest Rs 750 crore over the next three years to develop a commercial project in Greater Noida. The company will develop 12 lakh sq ft area in the project 'Gaur World Street'. It will be mixed use commercial project comprising office and retail space as well as hotel, a company statement said.

The project cost is estimated at around Rs 750 crore, it added. Gaurs Group has recently completed the construction of 'Gaur City Mall' comprising 15 lakh sq ft area with an investment of Rs 750 crore in Greater Noida.

It expects to earn a rental income of around Rs 75 crore annually from this project. Gaurs has already developed 'Gaur Central Mall' at Raj Nagar District Centre in Ghaziabad.

It is developing a 240-acre township 'Gaur City' with an investment of Rs 8,000 crore. Gaurs is developing another township on Yamuna Expressway on a 250-acre land which it purchased from Jaypee Group in 2013.

Founded in 1995, Gaurs Group has developed more than 45 commercial and residential projects, having 51 million sq ft area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Android One-certified Nokia 2.3 launched: Price, Specs, and availability

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Chrissy Teigen shares an adorable picture with her 'stylist' daughter

Looks like Chrissy Teigen has found a go-to stylist in her daughter. She shared an adorable picture of her daughter styling her. Looking in awe, Chrissy shared a sweet mother-daughter picture on Twitter and captioned the post, working late ...

Activists cry for rule of law over Hyderabad encounter

Senior lawyer and human rights activist Sudha Ramalingam on Saturday expressed disappointment over the encounter of the four accused in Hyderabad rape and murder case and said it is against the civilised notion of delivery of justice. She w...

Trump pulls back on designating Mexico cartels as 'terror' groups

Washington, Dec 7 AFP US President Donald Trump said Friday he would not proceed with his stated plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as terror groups following a request from his counterpart Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. Trump called for...

Climate talks: Javadekar says India will work to protect its long-term development interests

India is participating with a constructive outlook at the Madrid climate talks and will work to protect its long-term development interests, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Saturday. Before leaving for the UN-hosted cli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019