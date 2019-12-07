Left Menu
CM justifies foreign trip, says Rs 300-cr investment assured

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said the delegation he headed for what he called as an official trip to Japan and Korea has ensured investments worth Rs 300 crore. In his first press meet here after the trip dubbed by the opposition as a leisure trip, the Chief Minister said, "Just ask the officials whether it was a leisure trip or not.

Ask them how hectic our schedule was. The Opposition has a habit of criticizing everything." Rubbishing the allegation that the state government had to bear the expenses of the family members traveling with the ministers, he said, "We will never stoop that low. We don't have to use the government fund to take our families abroad." The chief minister said a Japanese company Nitta Gelatin, which has a strong base in Kerala for the last four decades, has decided to invest Rs 200 crore. "Apart from Nitta Gelatin, Terumo Corporation will invest Rs 105 crore in Thiruvananthapuram Terumo Penpol. This will help Kerala manufacture 10 percent of the blood bags required in the world," Vijayan said.

The chief minister said the state government has signed a letter of intent with the Toshiba. He explained the various agreements the government has signed with various companies in Japan and Korea.

He said the state has also decided to enhance the educational system by cooperating with various universities. On the allegation of renting out a helicopter meant for the police, he said the government's decision was taken after a study by a high-level committee led by the chief secretary and other heads of department.

"The heads of the department concerned had met the chief secretary many times and discussed the matter before finalizing it. The government accepted this decision after a detailed study and survey by also a technical committee comprising experts of the Indian Air Force," Vijayan said. He denied the allegation that there were other companies that offered the chopper service for a lesser price.

"We never invited tender from any private companies. Pawan Hans is a public sector undertaking under the central government. We are getting an 11-seater helicopter for the use of the police," Vijayan said.

He said the contract includes fuel, maintenance, staff, backup support, safety, and others. Vijayan said that in case the service of the chopper was needed for disaster response, it could be made available.

