Tax collection up in Himachal Despite Slowdown: CM

Despite ongoing global slowdown, tax revenue collection has increased by 17.2 per cent in Himachal Pradesh. The Himachal Pradesh government has succeeded in ensuring 17.2 per cent increase in overall tax revenue collection till November 30 this year, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said here on Saturday.

Around Rs 3,198 crore have been collected as tax revenue till November 30 this year as compared to Rs 2,727 during the corresponding period last year, he added. The chief minister termed the hike in revenue collection a healthy sign of economic growth of the state.

Shimla and Baddi revenue districts have emerged as best performing regions, showing an increase of Rs 85 crore and Rs 111 crore, respectively, he added.

