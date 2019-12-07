Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amalgamated entity of 3 PSBs to retain sovereign status: UBI

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 07-12-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-12-2019 21:10 IST
Amalgamated entity of 3 PSBs to retain sovereign status: UBI

Alleging that some private banks were trying to mislead a section of depositors of the three state-run banks which will be merged into an entity by telling them to shift their deposits, a top UBI official on Saturday said that the proposed amalgamated lender will retain the "sovereign status". In the biggest consolidation exercise in the banking space, the Centre had announced that the United Bank of India and Oriental Bank of Commerce would be merged with Punjab National Bank, making the proposed entity the second largest public sector bank (PSB).

Speaking to reporters here, United Bank of India MD and CEO Ashok Kr Pradhan said that the "sovereign status of the amalgamated entity will not be diluted as government holdings in these banks are very high". The merger of the three PSBs is scheduled to come into force from April 1 next year.

"There are some vested interests. Particularly, some private banks have been spreading rumours by posting their agents in front of some branches and telling the depositors to shift their deposits as these (public sector) banks will be closed down", Pradhan alleged. He also said some groups have been trying to launch a "misinformation campaign to scare the depositors" so that they shift their deposits elsewhere.

"There is no cause for worry and money with our banks is fully safe and secured," he said. Regarding the progress of the amalgamation process, he said it is "going on smoothly" and 34-odd committees, formed by the three banks, would submit their reports by the end of December.

The amalgamated lender will have a new name and logo and Punjab National Bank will be the anchor bank, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Vulnerable Democrats in U.S. Congress eager to move beyond impeachment

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

UPDATE 8-U.S. cracks down on Russian 'Evil Corp' hackers after $100 mln spree

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong AmCham chairman and president denied entry to Macau

The chairman and the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong were denied entry to the Chinese city of Macau Saturday, a spokesperson for the organization said. Chairman Robert Grieves and president Tara Joseph were separa...

Unwed couples staying in hotel room is no crime, says HC

Observing that a live-in relationship of two adults is not deemed to be an offence, the Madras High Court has said terming the occupation of a hotel room by such unmarried couples will not attract a criminal offence. Apparently, there are ...

Everybody proud of railway's achievements: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister Piyush Goyal claimed on Saturday that everybody in the country, from the common man to elected representatives, are proud of the achievements of the railways and the phase of disappointment and hopelessness is over. At the Pa...

Maha CM writes to Gov to rename Shivaji University to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has written to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, requesting to rename Shivaji University, Kolhapur to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University, Kolhapur. The Central Railway has named its headquarters...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019