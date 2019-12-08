Left Menu
BSL plans to revamp operations; focuses on bottomline

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 13:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 13:23 IST
BSL Limited plans to revamp its marketing operations and the senior management team to make it one of the top three manufacturers of suitings and furnishing fabrics in the country, a company official said. BSL, formerly Bhilwara Synthetics Limited, is currently focusing on improving the bottom-line after which it will go for capacity expansion, the company's joint managing director Nivedan Churiwal said.

"We are trying to revamp the domestic business for which we are revamping the senior management team as well as the marketing operations", Churiwal told PTI. He said the company's aim is to "be among the top three" suitings and furnishing fabrics manufacturers in the country.

Churiwal said the financial health of BSL has been good, although the company was making low post-tax profits. Last year, he said, the company had made a meager net profit of around Rs one crore.

"This was due to high interest and depreciation costs in the fabrics industry as compared to the trading of garments," he said. Churiwal said the company plans to achieve a turnover of Rs 480 crore and an EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization) of Rs 40 crore in the current fiscal.

"We expect net profit to be Rs five crore this fiscal", he said. BSL plans to expand the network of its dealers and retailers and to be present in 5,000 to 6,000 multi-branded outlets over the next two to three years, he said.

Churiwal said that the manufacturing capacity of the company is 18 million meters of fabric annually. "We want to grow by 15 to 20 percent every year.

Then, we will look at capacity expansion", he said, adding that the company exports its products to 60 countries. Churiwal also said it has "no plans to enter the apparel business".

