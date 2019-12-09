Vistara inks codeshare agreement with Lufthansa

Full-service airline Vistara on Monday said it has entered into a codeshare pact with Lufthansa. The two carriers already have an interline partnership.

"The two airlines are planning to soon expand the scope of the agreement, enabling frequent fliers of both airlines to earn miles/points when traveling on each other's networks and enjoy other benefits," Vistara said in a release. Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence. An interline arrangement refers to a pact to issue and accept tickets for flights that are operated by the partner airline.

As part of the agreement, Lufthansa would add its 'LH' designator code to nearly 18 Vistara-operated flights every day covering 10 Indian cities, namely Delhi, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Mumbai, and Pune. "Sales under the codeshare agreement progressively open today on all channels and major GDS systems for flights starting December 16, 2019," the release said.

