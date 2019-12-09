Left Menu
Navrattan's Group 'E-bus' another leading project for the nation: Himansh Verma

Navrattan's composite electric bus is an environment-friendly, and sustainable electric bus completely manufactured from composite.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 09-12-2019 13:37 IST
  • Created: 09-12-2019 13:37 IST
Himansh Verma, Chairman of Navrattan Group . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI/Digpu): Navrattan's composite electric bus is an environment-friendly, and sustainable electric bus completely manufactured from composite. The E-bus designed and developed by Navrattan Holdings Limited is a smart, ecological solution for modern city transportation problems.

With innovative, passenger-friendly and spacious interiors it works well with the cityscape, protects the environment, reduced operating cost of transport and our increasing dependence on fossil fuels. The E-bus is designed, developed and manufactured by Navrattan Holdings Limited which is the science and technology vertical of Navrattan Group of Companies.

The group owns the IPRs of more than 60 innovative technologies and all the innovations under the banner are 'Green'. Navrattan's electric bus is the first bus in India to be made entirely with composite body materials. The vehicle has already been running its test rounds and will soon be seen on the Indian roads.

Here we discuss some of the best features and advantages of the E-Bus: * The E-Bus is exceptionally quiet

* Absolutely 'Green' i.e. emission free * Distinguished by its contemporary design

* Guaranteed low operating costs * India's first 100 per cent composite electric bus

* Low-floor and user-friendly * Light in weight

* Best battery running time as compared to other e-buses The eight-meter long bus can carry 65 passengers at a time. Thanks to its above-average window size this bus will be popular on lines running through historical parts of the cities, making travelling into sightseeing.

In addition to its size, the specially placed doors and wheelbases make this bus extremely suitable for the cumbersome urban traffic, ensuring getting on and off easier. Navrattan's electric bus is a fully battery-powered green vehicle with state-of-the-art drive technology that ensures hassle-free and comfortable commute for the passengers.

The E-bus stands out distinctly by virtue of its attractive exteriors and interior styling coupled with a series of innovative and cutting-edge design solutions. Himansh Verma, the Chairman of Navrattan Group is the man who conceived the idea of the composite E-bus. Himansh Verma turned into a business person at 18-years-old.

With a solid vision and strategic his brain, he began to take a shot at the thought which gradually and progressively took the state of imaginative innovation. Notwithstanding his business initiative, Himansh Verma is profoundly associated with the advancement of the organization's innovation and keeps on being liable for administering all parts of the practical structure of the organization's items and licenses.

"We have worked with the best team of analysts and researchers to make this dream a reality. The bus is highly efficient in its size, design, technology, and operation. The E-Bus has the caliber to run for more than 16 continuous hours over a mere charge of four hours," said Himansh Verma. The E-Bus is fabricated using glass fiber composite technology for higher productivity, efficiency, and durability.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

