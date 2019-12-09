Cottonseed oil cake futures fall on tepid demand

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Monday fell by Rs 68 to Rs 2,032 per quintal in futures trade as participants reduced their bets amid a weak trend in spot market. Market players said sell-off by participants at the existing levels amid subdued trend in market mainly weighed on cottonseed oil cake prices.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake to be delivered in December fell by Rs 68, or 3.46 per cent, to Rs 2,032 per quintal with an open interest of 28,200 lots. Cottonseed oil cake for delivery in January next year went down by Rs 67, or 3.37 per cent, to Rs 2,056 per quintal in 58,400 lots.

