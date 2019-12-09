Blue Blocks Montessori School inaugurates their Drone Research and Innovation Centre

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Dec 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): A first-of-its-kind research and innovation centre at a primary school level recently inaugurated by Dr B Janardhan Reddy, IAS, Education Secretary, at the Blue Blocks School in Tellapur, Hyderabad. The Blue Blocks Drone Research and Innovation Centre will be the hub for learning and research, design modelling and applications for drones.

The making of drones requires the knowledge of a variety of sciences such as aeronautics, mechanical engineering, biomimicry and design thinking. This application-based learning and research-oriented thinking will provide students with the ability to think, question, innovate and create, which is the need of the hour in our education system.

"We are facing a learning crisis in India. What we need is skill-based and experiential learning in technology. It is exciting to see this being taught in children as young as in first standard. This will bring about a complete education and will help our children become global citizens," said Reddy. It's been a strongly felt sentiment amongst educators, parents and the industry that our current schooling system does not provide the environment to explore and research.

Students graduate from school without having the foundations of being skills ready. This initiative will nurture a research-oriented mindset through observation, exploration, 3d modelling, experimenting, innovating and building, which is the basis of the Montessori curriculum. Drone research will have applications in aerial photography and mapping, shipping & delivery, disaster management, agriculture, weather forecast, wildlife monitoring to name just a few.

Ranked amongst the leading schools in Hyderabad and one of the few offering a pure Montessori-based education curriculum, the eleven-year-old Blue Blocks School in Hyderabad has since its inception, offered a strong and alternative method of learning that involves self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play. "Children, between the ages of six and twelve, are most impressionable and ready to accept challenges and possibilities. We are proud to introduce an innovative initiative to provide our students, the opportunity to learn using a research-based methodology. We hope this will help young minds to come up with game-changing innovations and inventions, which can be patented," said Pavan Goyal, Founder of the school.

A report by the World Economic Forum notes that as countries like India becoming centres for innovation, will benefit from increasing the readiness of their people to adopt new technology. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)