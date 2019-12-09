Over 13K cr sanctioned for upgradation of 12 major ports

Projects worth Rs 13,000 crore have been awarded for the upgradation of major ports over the past three years, Parliament was informed on Monday. Minister of State for Shipping and Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya said in the 2016-17 financial year, Rs 8,484.47 crore were sanctioned for 54 such projects.

In 2017-18, Rs 2,659.73 crore for 25 projects and in 2018-19 Rs 2,164.21 crore for another 25 projects were sanctioned. "During the last three years, a number of projects involving total project cost of Rs 13,308.41 crore have been awarded on the upgradation of the major ports. ...the mentioned funds were allotted to these projects pertaining to construction of new berths/harbours and terminals, mechanization of existing berths/ harbours and terminals, capital dredging for deepening of drafts for attracting large vessels, developing of road and rail connectivity etc," Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha.

