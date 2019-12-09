Left Menu
The 2nd Edition of India International Electronics & Smart Appliances Exhibition 2019 to be Kicked up from 12th Dec

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 17:49 IST
New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

• The 2nd edition of India International Electronics & Smart Appliances Exhibition 2019 (IEAE) to be held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi on December 12-14, 2019 • The biggest participation from China in the Second Edition of the Expo too

The 2nd edition of India International Electronics & Smart Appliances Exhibition 2019 (IEAE), will raise the curtains on December 12, 2019 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi and that would be a mega event for manufacturers, suppliers, buyers and sellers in TV, electronics, mobile phones, household items and electric decorative items.

Organised by Ikonic Exhibition & Conferences, IEAE 2019 is one of the largest consumer electronics & smart home appliances & automation event in India. The three-day IEAE Expo is being supported by the National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Government of India. The event is also being supported by the leading associations like All India Electronics Association (AIEA), Communication Multimedia & Infrastructure Association of India (CMAI), Federation of All India IT Association (FAIITA), All Delhi Computer Traders Association and PHD Chamber of Commerce (PHDCCI) in India and China Electronics Chamber of Commerce (CECC) & Guangdong Electronics Chamber of Commerce (GECC). The Expo will be inaugurated in the presence of representatives from these industry bodies.

The first edition of IEAE Expo was marked by the largest participation, over 60 companies from China which showcased and featured their new products. Apart from tremendous participation from China and Support being provided by the CECC, the IEAE 2019 will see large participation from African nations. Ms. Sunanda Rajendran - Secretary General, Indo African Chambers of Commerce & Industries will be felicitating a delegation of African Dignitaries & Delegates from over 40 African countries.

According to organisers Mario Amalraj, Project Head, (Ikonic), the Expo offers a perfect platform to engage with 7,000+ B2B Buyers and it is an ideal launchpad for the latest products/services, where Next-Generation innovations are introduced to the Indian market. The event provides an opportunity for the participants to connect with their core critical audience and engage with them.

Spread over 6700 Sq. Ft with five featured pavilions, the Expo would accommodate over 200 brands to showcase their products and services. On December 13, a Conference and B2B Networking Session are also being organised. Nearly 50 national and international experts including policymakers, innovators and technocrats are expected to share their views. Over 250 Delegates are expected to participate in the event.

Ministries, Regulatory Bodies, Local Authorities & Public bodies, Consultants, Manufacturers, Distributors, Wholesalers, Dealers, Stockiest, Suppliers, Vendors, System Integrators across India and especially from Delhi - NCR are expected to visit the event.

“We have invited product, brand & business, development managers and relevant C-Level decision-makers like Portfolio Director from online portals like Amazon, Flipkart, Metro-Cash & Carry, NextGen & offline stores like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital to attend the event,” said the Organising Committee.

According to the organisers, Inaugural session would be followed by a conference by CMAI on ‘Make in India - Vision 2025’ and experts would deliberate on changing trends of consumer electronics - 5G, Smart Homes & Appliances. Similarly, on Day 2, All India Electronics Association will also be organising a conference on ‘Make In India - Vision 2025’ with the theme-Current industry issues and key challenges to achieving commercial success. The Conference would be followed by a joint event All Delhi Computers Traders Association and Province of Chengdu (China).

Prof. N. K. Goyal President, CMAI said, "The IEAE 2019 offers a huge opportunity to all stakeholders to leverage their strength and for the development of commerce and manufacturing in the electronics sector. It is a collaborative platform for innovators, design engineers and implementation engineers to amalgamate with manufactures, traders and institutional buyers."

The event has several product categories such as Consumer Electronics and Audio (Mobile phone and Accessories, Computer Accessories, Digital Devices, Speaker & Sound Box, Professional Audio, Home Theatre System, karaoke player and microphone, Home Appliance and Lighting (Rice Cooker, Electric Kettles, Coffee maker, Micro - Are, juice Blend, Fan, IED indoor lighting, Construction Lighting) and Home System (Lighting control system, Home Appliances Control System and Home Cabling).

Image 1: Glimpse of first edition of IEAE 2018

Image 2: Glimpse of first edition of IEAE 2018

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

