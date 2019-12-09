Left Menu
Development News Edition

LoginRadius boosts BritBox launch with unified customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution worldwide

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 18:10 IST
LoginRadius boosts BritBox launch with unified customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution worldwide

Hailed as CIAM leader, LoginRadius delivers seamless cloud identity solution for global streaming partnership between BBC and ITV.

Jaipur, India, December 9, 2019 – LoginRadius, a cloud-based customer identity (CIAM) leader, is proud to announce that the LoginRadius Identity Platform will boost the launch of the streaming service, BritBox on a global basis. BritBox is a partnership between the BBC and ITV—the UK’s largest public and private broadcasters, respectively. BritBox’s much-anticipated Netflix-style streaming service will house the biggest collection of British TV and content in a single place, with exclusive content and programming for its customers.

LoginRadius has been selected by BritBox to manage its customer identity data. Working alongside are several key specialists, including Akamai (content distribution), Irdeto (content security), Deltatre (platform), and ITV’s internal technology team.

“We’re excited that BritBox chose LoginRadius to help them achieve their performance and availability needs on such an important project. With our proven identity platform for streaming services, we are looking forward to partnering with other streaming platforms to help them deliver high performance and secure customer experiences,” said Rakesh Soni, CEO and co-founder of LoginRadius.

LoginRadius will play a fundamental role in helping BritBox manage the expected growth and massive scale of their service while providing seamless and unified customer identity and experience.

“We have selected and built an outstanding new agency team of streaming, entertainment, and data specialists at the top of their fields to complement the expertise of our team here at BritBox. We look forward to working hand in hand with them to a successful launch,” said Reemah Sakaan, ITV’s group director for streaming.

About BritBox

BritBox is a digital video subscription service created by the BBC and ITV. The service will launch in Q4 and bring the very best in past, present and future British programming and award-winning content to viewers all in one place for £5.99 per month in HD. The service will include high quality factual and entertainment content from Channel 5 plus original British comedies from Comedy Central UK. BritBox will also offer expert curation and playlists that will enable viewers to easily find programs they know and discover new favourites via web, mobile, tablet and connected TVs.

About LoginRadius

LoginRadius is a leading cloud-based customer identity and access management (CIAM) solution securing more than one billion user identities worldwide. The LoginRadius Identity Platform empowers business and government organizations to manage customer identities securely, deliver a unified digital experience, and comply with all major privacy regulations such as the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). LoginRadius is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with additional offices in the US, the UK, Australia, and India.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

I-League: Quess East Bengal take on Neroca, search for first win

Kolkata giants Quess East Bengal will continue their search for a win when they travel to Imphal to lock horns with a buoyant NEROCA in an I-League match at the Khuman Lampak here on Tuesday. East Bengal have drawn the first two matches, wh...

SC seeks EC's response on plea for disclosure of voter turn out, total count after poll results

The Supreme Court Monday sought the Election Commissions response on a PIL by TMC Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra seeking direction to the EC to publish details of voter turnout and final vote count on its website once general and assembly poll r...

Police: 4 overdose victims found by Detroit children; 3 die

Detroit, Dec 9 AP Children discovered four overdose victims at a Detroit house, including three who died, police said. A man was revived by emergency responders Sunday while a woman and two other men died, police said. They ranged in age fr...

Jat body seeks ban on 'Panipat', says facts distorted

A prominent Jat body on Monday demanded a ban on the screening of Ashutosh Gowarikers Panipat, alleging that it depicted Jat ruler Maharaja Surajmal in an unseemly light. All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangarsh Samitis national president Yashpal M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019