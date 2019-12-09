UP Cabinet okays link-way connecting Ballia with Purvanchal Expressway

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved a link-way connecting Ballia with the Purvanchal Expressway. "A link-way will be built to connect Ballia with Purvanchal Expressway. The Cabinet has approved preparation of the DPR (Detailed Project Report) and it will be ready in around six months. The link-way will be almost 40 kilometres long," minister Siddharth Nath Singh said.

Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority CEO Awanish Awasthi said, "A cost of Rs 40 crore per kilometre will be incurred on the Ballia link-way. The approximate total cost of the project will be in the range of Rs 1,500-Rs 1,600 crore." PTI NAV SMN SMN

