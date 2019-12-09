Left Menu
1008 names of Shivas Association creates history at Kulen Mountains

1008 Names of Shivas Association created history by offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Mahavishnu at the famous Kulen Mountains, Siem Reap in Cambodia after a gap of 1,000 years.

1008 Names of Shivas Association created history by offering prayers to Lord Shiva and Lord Mahavishnu at the famous Kulen Mountains, Siem Reap in Cambodia after a gap of 1,000 years. The historic feat was performed by Indresh Kumar, RSS Veteran and co-founder '1008 Names of Shivas Association' along with Khieu Kanharith, Minister for Information, Kingdom of Cambodia and Dr Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, RSS Ideologue and Trustee, Infinite India.

Several pilgrims also thronged the Khmer Kingdom for the Fifth Dham prayers. Kanharith lauded the efforts put in by the team of 1008 Names of Shivas and the RSS for building the temple.

He said, "The Kingdom of Cambodia welcomed the efforts and will assure all support in the future for the construction of the temple and it will also help the Cambodian Tourism Industry to a great extent." Speaking at the occasion, Kumar said, "As history is being etched, I urge all the Indians across the globe to be part of this glorious movement."

He added that the Fifth Dham project is just the beginning and the 1008 Names of Shivas has planned to promote a slew of projects. Kumar also urged the Indian and the Cambodian teams to work together to ensure the success of the project and hoped that everything will be of historical significance in the time to come.

Dr Hiranandani under whose aegis the 1008 Names of Shivas Association works, said, " His dreams are turning into a reality and has pledged to open annadhanam centres, free hospitals, free schools and free primary healthcare centres at the Fifth Dham site. He also praised the efforts taken by the RSS Coordination team headed by Shailesh Vats, RSS functionary and coordinator for the event, and trustee of 1008 Names of Shivas Association.

"Vats and his team of zealous enthusiasts have burnt the midnight oil to ensure that the initiative is successful and have left no stone unturned to ensure the success of the Fifth Dham. It is their cooperative strength that gives the impetus to organisations like 1008 Names of Shivas Association to organise an event of this size," said Dr Hiranandani. Besides, Brajlal Pasi, the leader of the Parsi community and who along with Union Minister Smriti Irani, worked very hard for the people of Amethi, and ensure that all their grievances were addressed at all times.

BJP MP Gopal Narayan Singh and other political functionaries participated in the historical event and grace the occasions with their presence and wisdom. Dr. Hiranandani also conveyed his gratitude to Sirajudeen Shahul Hameed and his team of enthusiasts from across the globe who participated in the historic event.

Venkat Kalnjiyam, Director of Om Lakshmi Bhavan, a chain of restaurants from Tamil Nadu, provided food to every visitor. He also thanked the excellent support provided by the team of 1008 Names of Shivas headed by Mary Mam, Sothary, Mengkong, Rithy and Thomas Mathew for making the journey to build the Fifth Dham, a grand success. This story is provided by SRAMMRAM group. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI)

