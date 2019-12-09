Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-UK shares weaken, Tullow loses half its market cap

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:40 IST
UPDATE 2-UK shares weaken, Tullow loses half its market cap
Image Credit: Flickr

London's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as oil majors and Asia-exposed financials fell on China growth worries and as the pound strengthened, while a 72% slump in Tullow Oil single-handedly dragged down midcaps.

The blue-chip index was gave up 0.1%, with its dollar earners including spirits company Diageo and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca taking a hit from gains in sterling ahead of UK general election later this week. The FTSE 250 midcap index was also down by the same level, with Tullow Oil recording its steepest one-day fall since early 2004 after the oil and gas explorer scrapped dividend and announced the exit of its CEO.

Monday's drop wiped off roughly half of Tullow's market cap, or 1 billion pounds ($1.28 billion), as the stock tumbled to its lowest in 15-1/2 years. Rival Premier Oil also fell 8%. Other news-related moves saw Tesco top the bluechip index with a 5% rise after the retailer started a review of its operations in Thailand and Malaysia.

Helping limit losses on the midcap bourse was engineering firm Senior Plc, which jumped 7% on news that it was reviewing options for its aerostructures business. Marks & Spencer added 3.5% after a double upgrade from Goldman Sachs. Elsewhere, China's exports in November shrank for the fourth consecutive month, fanning worries over the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade war on the world's second-largest economy and overshadowing Friday's strong U.S. jobs data.

"The contrasting U.S. and Chinese data should swing the trade negotiation pendulum back to neutral from the Chinese side amongst the world's trade watchers," OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley said. Investors were also trying to size up the chances of a new round of U.S. tariffs on $156 billion worth of Chinese goods from Dec. 15.

While signs of progress in the trade negotiations lifted the FTSE 100 to its biggest one-day gain since July on Friday, the bourse still marked its steepest weekly fall after contradictory messages from U.S. President Donald Trump earlier on. "More soothing noises on the negotiations emerged from Washington D.C. on Friday, but one gets the sense that this Sunday's next round of tariffs on China is no longer the line in the sand it once was perceived to be," Halley said.

On Monday, some of Britain's more domestically-exposed firms such as Lloyds and Barclays outperformed as investors bet on the Boris Johnson-led Conservatives to win the election this week and deliver Brexit. "Three days to polling day and the polls are looking good for Boris Johnson..., although the spectre of tactical voting still lingers," Raymond James analyst Chris Bailey said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

Vodafone Idea shares slip over 14 pc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Bucs QB Winston to see hand specialist

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston will see a specialist after fracturing the thumb on his throwing hand on Sunday, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians said Monday. Winston, 25, suffered the injury in the first half of Sundays 38-35 win over th...

Motor racing-Russian F1 organisers say race stays despite WADA sanctions

Russias Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi will not be affected by the countrys four-year World Anti-Doping Agency WADA ban for tampering with doping tests, the races promoters said on Monday. The sanctions include a four-year ban on Russia ho...

Doping-U.S. to reap golden benefit from Russia Olympic ban-study

The biggest beneficiaries of Russias ban at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games ought to be the United States, China and Japan, who should annex 10 of the banned nations projected gold medals between them, according to data analysts Gracenote. Rus...

Turkey cannot go back on NATO Poland-Baltics plan - Polish official

A senior Polish official said Monday there could be no backtracking from a NATO decision to pursue a defense plan for Poland and the Baltics after Ankara suggested it might still block it until allies designate a Kurdish militia as terroris...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019