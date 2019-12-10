Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-J&J CEO spurns U.S. congressional hearing on carcinogens in talc products

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 06:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 06:10 IST
UPDATE 1-J&J CEO spurns U.S. congressional hearing on carcinogens in talc products
Image Credit: Flickr

Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky has declined to appear at a U.S. congressional hearing set for Tuesday on the safety of the company's Baby Powder and other talc-based cosmetics. In an announcement, the House of Representatives Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy said that its efforts to persuade Gorsky to testify included "repeated attempts to accommodate the company" over nearly a month.

Democrat Raja Krishnamoorthi, chairman of the House panel investigating concerns about cancer-causing asbestos in cosmetic talc and powders, said he was disappointed Gorsky turned down the invitation. "Mr. Gorsky refuses to speak to the Subcommittee under oath, yet he has not refrained from making multiple public comments on the topic," Krishnamoorthi said in a statement.

J&J spokesman Ernie Knewitz said that the subcommittee had rejected the company's offers to send a talc testing expert or a J&J executive in charge of consumer products. Gorsky "is not, as we have repeatedly told the Subcommittee, an expert in the stated subject of the hearing," Knewitz said. "We have respectfully declined the invitation for our CEO to testify."

Knewitz said that the composition of the hearing, which includes two experts who have testified for plaintiffs against J&J, also factored into the company's decision. Gorsky has played a lead role in J&J's efforts to reassure consumers and investors that its talc powders are safe and asbestos free. Last year, he issued a statement vouching for the safety of the products after a jury issued a $4.69 billion verdict in favor of 22 women who sued over allegations their ovarian cancers were caused by J&J powders.

Gorsky appeared on CNBC's "Mad Money with Jim Cramer" and in a video posted on J&J's website to rebut a December 2018 Reuters report https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/johnsonandjohnson-cancer that the company knew for decades about the presence of small amounts of asbestos in its talc and powders. "Since tests for asbestos in talc were first developed, J&J's Baby Powder has never contained asbestos," Gorsky said in the video.

In October, Gorsky testified in a deposition https://www.reuters.com/article/us-johnson-johnson-talc-ceo-insight/johnson-johnson-ceo-testified-baby-powder-was-safe-13-days-before-fda-bombshell-idUSKBN1X12GF in a lawsuit filed by an Indiana man, saying, "We unequivocally believe that our talc and our baby powder does not contain asbestos." J&J faces more than 16,000 similar lawsuits. Concerns over asbestos in talc cosmetics have grown in recent months as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that the carcinogen had been found in several products, including a bottle of Baby Powder.

J&J said it recalled 33,000 bottles of Baby Powder "out of an abundance of caution." Later, J&J said labs it hired found no asbestos - other than some contamination it blamed on an air conditioner - in samples from the same Baby Powder bottle and its production lot. The FDA has said it stands by its finding.

Chief executives of companies embroiled in controversies routinely comply with lawmakers' invitations to testify. In recent months, the CEOs of Boeing and Facebook have appeared before congressional committees to answer questions about how their companies were safeguarding consumers.

Charles M. Elson, director of the John L. Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance at the University of Delaware, said CEOs have a responsibility to go to Washington when Congress calls, just like other citizens. But Elson said Gorsky's pass was understandable. He said the CEO and his advisers probably figured that the downside was greater to testifying than not.

"It's being invited in for a punch in the nose," Elson said. For Gorsky, "nothing good will come out of it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Hope fades for eight missing after New Zealand volcanic island erupts

Eight people were missing and presumed dead on Tuesday after a volcanic eruption covered a small New Zealand island popular with tourists in hot ash and steam, killing five people and seriously injuring around 30 more.Prime Minister Jacinda...

Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees middle ground with Russia on gas transit, rules out 1-year deal

Ukraines President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Kiev and Moscow could reach an agreement on a new gas transit deal before the end of the year, and saw scope for compromise between their respective demands. Ukraine and Russia have bee...

UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. The...

Raiders TE Moreau (knee) out for season

Oakland Raiders rookie tight end Foster Moreau will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a knee injury in Sundays 42-21 loss to the Tennessee Titans, head coach Jon Gruden announced Monday. Its a big loss to our team, no doubt, Grud...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019