Destination NSW: Walk From Sydney's Iconic Bondi to Manly on Spectacular 80km Track

SYDNEY, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination NSW has today released spectacular video and image highlights of the newly opened walking tracking between Bondi and Manly.

Walking between two of the world's most iconic beaches, Bondi and Manly, has become a reality with the opening of a new 80km urban walking track around Sydney's breathtaking Harbour foreshore linking the two.

The track, which is rich in Indigenous heritage, passes through some of the city's most spectacular coastal and Harbourside suburbs and features the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

Marked with over 350 distinctive Aboriginal Whale Symbol signs, the urban walkway is easy to follow with a digital walking App available for download.

Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres said, "The Bondi to Manly Walk is a great project to open the Harbour and its foreshore for the people of Sydney to enjoy and share with the world. Co-operation from all levels of government has created a cherished national asset which is arguably one of the most beautiful paths any keen walker can travel."

Whether you take a couple of hours to explore a small section of the walk or seven days to experience the whole 80kms, make sure these 10 not-to-miss highlights are on the itinerary:

1 Bondi - Start the day with breakfast and coffee at Porch & Parlour

2 Parsley Bay - Cool off with a dip at this Harbour beach and admire the view 3 Hermitage Foreshore Walk - One of Sydney's great coastal walks passing through Vaucluse in the city's East

4 Historic Houses - Admire the majestic beauty of Vaucluse House, Strickland House and Elizabeth Bay House 5 Sydney Harbour - Walk past Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge

6 Kirribilli - Stop for a coffee at Celsius Café 7 May Gibbs' Nutcote - Home of Snugglepot & Cuddlepie author May Gibbs which is now a museum

8 Significant Aboriginal sites - Admire the large number of Aboriginal engravings at Grotto Point. Nearby Reef Beach is home to an Ancestral reburial site and rock art 9 Georges Head - Learn about Sydney's military history and walk through fascinating military fortifications and tunnels

10 Manly - Celebrate the finish line with a well-deserved drink at Manly Wharf Bar.

