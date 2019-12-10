INOX India Commissions India's First LNG Dispensing Station

Global leaders in cryogenic liquid storage, distribution and re-gas solutions, INOX India Pvt Ltd (INOX) has crossed yet another historic milestone by commissioning India's first LNG Dispensing Station at Dahej in the Bharuch District in Gujarat. The dispensing station has been commissioned at the Petronet LNG Terminal.

The LNG station would dispense fuel to the buses which are expected to ferry staff of Petronet LNG from Bharuch town to Petronet LNG terminal in Dahej, which is located at a distance of 50 KMs.

INOX India's latest endeavour would bring about various benefits with the use of LNG as a sustainable energy source. Besides being cost efficient, the use of LNG as a clean fuel would lead to reduction in air pollution and noise pollution. The initiative would also considerably bring down the vehicle maintenance cost as compared to diesel buses. This milestone also strongly supports Government of India's vision of increasing the use of natural gas in the country's energy mix enabling the use of safe and environment friendly fuel in different parts of country.

Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Acharya, Chief Executive Officer - INOX India Pvt. Ltd said, "Setting up of India's first LNG dispensing station is a momentous occasion in the history of INOX India. More than a business milestone, the commissioning of India's first LNG dispensing station for us is like fulfilling our responsibility towards the environment, and society at large. We have a vision of commissioning 25 more LNG/LCNG dispensing stations in the coming 2 years across the country. I also take this opportunity to thank Petronet LNG, TATA Motors and Petroleum & Explosive Safety Organization for being a part of this milestone."

The commissioning event, at Petronet LNG premises was attended by distinguished officials from Petronet LNG, PESO, TATA Motors and Bureau Veritas, besides technical experts from INOX India.

About INOX India Pvt. Ltd:

INOX India Pvt. Ltd (INOX India) is one of the largest manufacturers of Cryogenic Storage, Re-gas and Distribution Systems for LNG, Industrial Gases and Cryo-Scientific applications with operations in India, Brazil & Europe. The Company has an extensive user base, spread across more than 100 countries and is serviced by a network of after-sales support associates in 25 countries. The Company's key strength lies in design engineering, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of Cryogenic turnkey packaged systems with reputation and a vision to deliver a significantly higher value to its consumers. For more information, please visit www.inoxcva.com