DuPont, AGNIi partner to support development of sustainable innovations, tech

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 15:22 IST
Technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions firm DuPont on Tuesday said it has partnered with AGNIi to support development of sustainable innovations and technologies across industries. The partnership with AGNIi (Accelerated Growth of New India's Innovations) will help improve and increase implementation, testing and scale-up of innovations for specialty products across industries like mobility, safety, electronics, water, health and nutrition, the company said in a statement.

It will also help identify relevant innovation and application development opportunities for high-performance materials, ingredients and technologies, it added. AGNIi is an initiative by the office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, executed by Invest India (the national investment promotion and facilitation agency of India).

"Through this platform, we will be able to collaborate with research labs, start-ups, academia and various other partners to create innovative and sustainable solutions that meets the critical needs of Indian industry," DuPont South Asia New Business & Innovation Director Omesh Garga said. "As a science-based company, we're committed to strengthening the innovation ecosystem in India," he added.

AGNIi Vice President Rahul Nayar said the partnership will help in jointly commercialising innovative and sustainable solutions addressing India's growth needs. "We will bridge DuPont with best-in-class innovators across multiple industries to help commercialise their technology and solutions. Our platform will provide access to institutes, independent innovators and skilled talent in research labs across India, so that the expertise and solutions can be brought rapidly to the market," he added.

