Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices down by 0.6 pc, Yes Bank plunges by over 10 pc

Equity benchmark indices ended substantially lower on Tuesday due to profit booking by traders amid dismal macro-economic indicators.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:14 IST
Equity indices down by 0.6 pc, Yes Bank plunges by over 10 pc
Yes Bank closed 10.4 pc lower at Rs 50.40 per share ahead of the crucial board meeting. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices ended substantially lower on Tuesday due to profit booking by traders amid dismal macro-economic indicators. The BSE S&P Sensex closed 248 points lower at 40,240 while the Nifty 50 was down by 81 points at 11,857.

All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty PSU bank dropping by 1.6 per cent, IT and metal by 1.4 per cent each and FMCG by 1 per cent. Joseph Thomas, Head of Research at Emkay Wealth Management, said the low GDP growth rate may be prompting investors to wait for a little more while till they see the green shoots.

Among stocks, Yes Bank tumbled by 10.4 per cent to close at Rs 50.40 per share ahead of a crucial board meeting to decide on investment offers. Reports suggest that the board will reject the offers from SPGP Holdings and controversial Canadian businessman Erwin Singh Braich. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala may also be out of contention.

Zee Entertainment dropped by 5.1 per cent, GAIL by 4.4 per cent, JSW Steel and Bharat Petroleum Corporation by 2.9 per cent each, and Power Grid Corporation by 2.7 per cent. The other losers included UltraTech Cement, ITC, IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank. However, those which showed marginal gains were Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Leve, Cipla, Eicher Motors and Bharti Airtel.

Meanwhile, Asian equity markets too were on a weak wicket as investors refrained from making major bets before December 15, when the next round of US tariffs on Chinese imports is due to take effect. A Chinese Commerce Ministry official said a day earlier that Beijing hopes to make a trade deal with Washington as soon as possible.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost by 0.22 per cent while Japan's slipped by 0.09 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi moved up by 0.45 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Two days before election, Algeria jails two ex-prime ministers

An Algerian court jailed two former prime ministers for corruption on Tuesday, two days before a presidential election which protesters want to be canceled. Ahmed Ouyahia, who was prime minister four times, received a 15-year jail sentence ...

Far East Holds Insulated Wire Brand Crossover Marketing Campaign

WUXI, China, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- From November 8-11, Far East Creative Pop-up Store, the first conceptual pop-up store in the domestic cable industry, made a stunning appearance in the Central Mall, Nanjing, China. Focusing on Guar...

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn board....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019