SHANGHAI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-AsiaNet/ --

Asia's highly-anticipated private label event, the Shanghai Private Label Fair (2019PLF), sponsored by International Sourcing (ShangHai) Advertising CO. LTD., is the only event dedicated entirely to every aspect of the trade involving Private Label products, will conduct its grand opening ceremony on December 10, 2019.

Photo: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191210/2664485-1

Caption: 2019 Shanghai Private Label Fair Grand Opening

The exhibition is co-sponsored by Private Label Specialty Committee of Shanghai Licensing Association (PLSC) and the US Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA).

With an exhibition area of nearly 50,000 square meters, the show will host 1,000 exhibitors from around the world, 2,000 booths (+59% compared to last year) and the Integrated Food Hall participation had an increase of 75%, attracting buyers and professionals from 42 countries and regions around the world.

In the landscape of China's extremely dynamic retail industry, the "2019PLF" is increasingly showing its importance to the sector. Due market demands the 2019 PLF will include four pavilions and a separate theme pavilion: "Fresh Food in Modern Retail Fair" in N5. More than 200 exhibitors will attend Fresh Food in Modern Retail Fair.

China's retail industry saw great development changes in 2019 and many foreign investors made their strategic adjustments accordingly. Many members such as supermarkets, hard discounters and next-generation retailers gradually stepped into the public eye, increasing awareness in the industry and stimulating debate.

The China Private Label Awards (Gold Star Award) dinner will be held on the same evening, and this year it will feature seven award categories, 176 product submissions and 58 companies (80% retailers; 20% suppliers and other enterprises). Products will range from food & beverage, rice grain and oil products to daily necessities items.

During the Private Brand Summit Forum held in the morning, the Private Label Specialty Committee of Shanghai Licensing Association (PLSC) is going to introduce to the audience the "China Private Brand Consumer Research Report" and "2019 China Private Brand Market Research".

Both surveys are a multi-dimensional professional analysis that involved 1,014 grocery shoppers, ages 18 to 60, from across the country.

This report will help both sides to understand the market dynamics, to timely adjust retailers marketing strategy, and find new opportunities. In the future, this report will be updated regularly during the annual exhibition.

SOURCE: International Sourcing(ShangHai)Advertising CO.LTD.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)