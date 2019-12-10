Left Menu
Development News Edition

2019 Shanghai Private Label Fair Grand Opening

  • PTI
  • |
  • Shanghai
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 16:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 16:15 IST
2019 Shanghai Private Label Fair Grand Opening

SHANGHAI, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire-AsiaNet/ --

Asia's highly-anticipated private label event, the Shanghai Private Label Fair (2019PLF), sponsored by International Sourcing (ShangHai) Advertising CO. LTD., is the only event dedicated entirely to every aspect of the trade involving Private Label products, will conduct its grand opening ceremony on December 10, 2019.

Photo: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20191210/2664485-1

Caption: 2019 Shanghai Private Label Fair Grand Opening

The exhibition is co-sponsored by Private Label Specialty Committee of Shanghai Licensing Association (PLSC) and the US Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA).

With an exhibition area of nearly 50,000 square meters, the show will host 1,000 exhibitors from around the world, 2,000 booths (+59% compared to last year) and the Integrated Food Hall participation had an increase of 75%, attracting buyers and professionals from 42 countries and regions around the world.

In the landscape of China's extremely dynamic retail industry, the "2019PLF" is increasingly showing its importance to the sector. Due market demands the 2019 PLF will include four pavilions and a separate theme pavilion: "Fresh Food in Modern Retail Fair" in N5. More than 200 exhibitors will attend Fresh Food in Modern Retail Fair.

China's retail industry saw great development changes in 2019 and many foreign investors made their strategic adjustments accordingly. Many members such as supermarkets, hard discounters and next-generation retailers gradually stepped into the public eye, increasing awareness in the industry and stimulating debate.

The China Private Label Awards (Gold Star Award) dinner will be held on the same evening, and this year it will feature seven award categories, 176 product submissions and 58 companies (80% retailers; 20% suppliers and other enterprises). Products will range from food & beverage, rice grain and oil products to daily necessities items.

During the Private Brand Summit Forum held in the morning, the Private Label Specialty Committee of Shanghai Licensing Association (PLSC) is going to introduce to the audience the "China Private Brand Consumer Research Report" and "2019 China Private Brand Market Research".

Both surveys are a multi-dimensional professional analysis that involved 1,014 grocery shoppers, ages 18 to 60, from across the country.

This report will help both sides to understand the market dynamics, to timely adjust retailers marketing strategy, and find new opportunities. In the future, this report will be updated regularly during the annual exhibition.

SOURCE: International Sourcing(ShangHai)Advertising CO.LTD.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Two days before election, Algeria jails two ex-prime ministers

An Algerian court jailed two former prime ministers for corruption on Tuesday, two days before a presidential election which protesters want to be canceled. Ahmed Ouyahia, who was prime minister four times, received a 15-year jail sentence ...

Far East Holds Insulated Wire Brand Crossover Marketing Campaign

WUXI, China, Dec. 10, 2019 PRNewswire -- From November 8-11, Far East Creative Pop-up Store, the first conceptual pop-up store in the domestic cable industry, made a stunning appearance in the Central Mall, Nanjing, China. Focusing on Guar...

India attacks US religious freedom commission for criticising CAB; Says guided by prejudices and biases

India on Tuesday slammed the US government panel on religious freedom for its statement on the Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it was regrettable that the entity, which has no locus standi on the issue, has chosen to be guided by its pre...

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn board....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019