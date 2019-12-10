Left Menu
Now Check Your Claim Status and Renew Your Insurance Policy on WhatsApp

Now Check Your Claim Status and Renew Your Insurance Policy on WhatsApp

Liberty General Insurance makes things easier for customers via the popular messaging platform

Mumbai, Maharashtra, IndiaBusiness Wire India

Liberty General Insurance (LGI), one of India’s leading General Insurance Companies, has introduced yet another widely used digital touchpoint in its efforts to make things easier for its insurance customers – the popular messaging platform, WhatsApp.

The company's presence on WhatsApp is part of its omnichannel strategy, allowing customers to interact with it via multiple channels. As a Liberty General Insurance customer, you can now renew your car insurance & two wheeler insurance policies with just a few taps of your smartphone using WhatsApp. Soon, you will be able to send videos and photographs to support your vehicle accident claims and track the status of your claims.

The objective is to make the motor claims and renewal process as efficient and hassle-free as possible for the policyholder.

“Our customers are constantly evolving and are looking for ways to stay connected with us anytime, anywhere. As a company, Liberty General Insurance recognizes the growing importance of digital in our customer’s life and the efficiency and ease of business it brings. We are forever striving to get closer to our customers and with the growing popularity of WhatsApp, we realized that it is an ideal platform for customer engagement,” says Roopam Asthana, LGI CEO and Whole-time Director.

For customers of LGI, WhatsApp is a great addition to the ways in which they can reach out to the company. It’s extremely convenient because they can share information in real time at any time of the day or night. For LGI, it’s the perfect tool to build on its efforts of creating customer delight.

Whether you want to renew your policy or get information about your claims, power up your smartphone and send a message to Liberty General Insurance on your favourite messaging app.

About Liberty General Insurance

Liberty General Insurance Ltd. is one of India’s leading general insurance companies, offering a wide range of retail, commercial and industrial insurance products. The company has a partner network of about 5000+ hospitals and more than 4000+ Partner Garages to service its wide range of general insurance policies. The company’s products include car insurance, two-wheeler insurance, health insurance and personal accident insurance among others.

About WhatsApp

More than 1 billion people in over 180 countries use WhatsApp to stay in touch with friends and family, anytime and anywhere. WhatsApp is free and offers simple, secure, reliable messaging and calling, available on phones all over the world.

PWR

PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

