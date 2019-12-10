Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank shares plunge nearly 10 pc amid capital infusion

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 17:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 17:27 IST
Yes Bank shares plunge nearly 10 pc amid capital infusion
Image Credit:

Shares of Yes Bank on Tuesday fell over 10 percent amid reports about the difficulty being faced by the lender over a USD 2-billion fundraising plan. The stock dived 10.05 per cent to end at Rs 50.55 on the BSE. During the day, it plunged 12.27 percent to Rs 50.55.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company's shares tumbled 10.4 percent to close at Rs 50.40 apiece. During the day, the stock plummeted 13.68 percent on the NSE. In terms of the equity volume, 2.29 crore shares of the company were traded on the BSE and over 34.5 crore shares changed hands on the NSE during the day.

According to reports, the bank was likely to reject the offer of the proposed capital infusion. However, the lender after the market hours said it shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 billion.

"The board is willing to favorably consider the offer of USD 500 million of Citax Holdings and Citax Investment Group and the final decision regarding allotment to follow in the next board meeting, subject to requisite regulatory approval(s)," it said in a regulatory filing. The binding offer of USD 1.2 billion submitted by Erwin Singh Braich / SPGP Holdings continues to be under discussion, it further added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

IIMC alumni write to I and B Ministry, condemns fee hike in institute

Over 100 former students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication IIMC have written to the Information and Broadcasting Ministry condemning the over 100 percent fee hike within a span of 10 years and demanding a rollback. Students at t...

Lok Sabha clears bill to extend by 10 yrs reservation

Lok Sabha clears bill to extend by 10 yrs reservationfor Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes in legislatures....

Union Minister Prahlad Patel launches portal to showcase Indian culture

Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel unveiled a portal on Indian culture on Tuesday which, he said, brings together all the cultural resources of the country on a single platform. Created by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay over th...

Jewellery exports fall 4.74% in Nov: GJEPC

Led by a steep 25.5 percent fall in cut and polished diamonds exports, the overall gems jewellery exports fell 4.74 percent to Rs 18,136.2 crore in November year-on-year due to poor consumer sentiment in the key export markets. In Novembe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019