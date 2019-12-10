Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chad eyes to CFAF 1210bn revenue from 2020 budget

Chad eyes to CFAF 1210bn revenue from 2020 budget
Expenditures that include depreciation and amortization amounted to approximately 1326 billion, compared with 1106 billion FCFA in 2019, an increase of 20 percent.

Chad has revealed a document citing her budget for 2020. The document reveals that Chad expects CFAF 1210 billion revenue in the next year.

Revenues in this budget amounted to 1046 billion against 983 billion FCFA in 2019, an increase of 23 percent, said the statement of gross domestic product growth of 3.4 percent.

Expenditures that include depreciation and amortization amounted to approximately 1326 billion, compared with 1106 billion FCFA in 2019, an increase of 20 percent, APA News noted. This imbalance between expenditures and projected revenues will result in 'a forecast deficit of 117 billion CFA francs to be financed by external support and bank financing'.

In addition, the document specifies that the Finance Act devote at least 34 percent of all primary expenditures to the social sectors, in particular, national education, health, social action, animal husbandry, agriculture, agriculture and forestry, environment and vocational training, in line with the program linking Chad to the International Monetary Fund.

Similarly, all major hospitals in N'Djamena and those in the provinces will have their allocations increased. This should improve the quality of health services and benefits for the benefit of the population.

At the Ministry of Finance, it is reassured that for better management focused on the control of the expenses and the increase of the receipts, the bill of the finances foresees the securing of the receipts by the reinforcement of the collection of the value added tax.

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Denmark plans $30 bln offshore wind island that could power 10 million homes

Denmark is moving forward with plans to build an artificial island tying in power from offshore wind farms of up to 10 gigawatts GW of capacity, more than enough to supply all households, as part of efforts to meet ambitious climate change ...

UPDATE 1-Climate change tops list of global worries for young people, says Amnesty

Four out of 10 young people view climate change as one of the most important issues facing the world, and Amnesty International survey on the state of human rights showed on Tuesday, as environmental groups said U.N. climate talks in Madrid...

Finland's parliament picks world's youngest sitting premier

Finlands parliament chose Sanna Marin as the countrys new prime minister on Tuesday, making the 34-year-old the worlds youngest sitting head of government.Marin is heading a five-party, center-left coalition. The four other parties in the c...

Don't fill up SAG posts in ITBP, BSF, CRPF without informing court: HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre not to fill via deputation the senior administrative grade SAG level posts, like that of IG and DIG, in the ITBP, BSF and CRPF without informing it in advance. The direction by a bench of Justices S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019