Chad eyes to CFAF 1210bn revenue from 2020 budget

Chad has revealed a document citing her budget for 2020. The document reveals that Chad expects CFAF 1210 billion revenue in the next year.

Revenues in this budget amounted to 1046 billion against 983 billion FCFA in 2019, an increase of 23 percent, said the statement of gross domestic product growth of 3.4 percent.

Expenditures that include depreciation and amortization amounted to approximately 1326 billion, compared with 1106 billion FCFA in 2019, an increase of 20 percent, APA News noted. This imbalance between expenditures and projected revenues will result in 'a forecast deficit of 117 billion CFA francs to be financed by external support and bank financing'.

In addition, the document specifies that the Finance Act devote at least 34 percent of all primary expenditures to the social sectors, in particular, national education, health, social action, animal husbandry, agriculture, agriculture and forestry, environment and vocational training, in line with the program linking Chad to the International Monetary Fund.

Similarly, all major hospitals in N'Djamena and those in the provinces will have their allocations increased. This should improve the quality of health services and benefits for the benefit of the population.

At the Ministry of Finance, it is reassured that for better management focused on the control of the expenses and the increase of the receipts, the bill of the finances foresees the securing of the receipts by the reinforcement of the collection of the value added tax.