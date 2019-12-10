DIPAM ropes in L&L Partners as legal advisor for Concor divestment

Container Corporation of India (Concor) on Tuesday said L & L Partners has been appointed as legal advisor for partial divestment of the state-owned firm. Besides, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India has been roped in as transaction advisor and RBSA Valuation Advisors LLP as asset valuer by Department of Investment and Public Assets Management (DIPAM), according to a BSE filing.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs last month accorded "in-principle" approval for strategic disinvestment of the government's shareholding of 30.8 per cent in Concor. Presently, the government holds 54.8 per cent stake in Concor, which comes under the railways ministry.

