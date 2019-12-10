Left Menu
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn positive after report of possible delay of December tariffs

Representative Image

U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Tuesday after a report that trade negotiators from the United States and China were planning to delay a fresh round of tariffs set to kick in on Dec. 15.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 48 points, or 0.17%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 23 points, or 0.28%.

