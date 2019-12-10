Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Bank of India cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps; benchmark one-yr rate comes down to 8.20 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:20 IST
Union Bank of India cuts MCLR by 5-10 bps; benchmark one-yr rate comes down to 8.20 pc

Union Bank of India on Tuesday said it has cut one-year MCLR rate to 8.20 per cent, down 0.05 percentage point. Union Bank of India has reduced marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by 5-10 basis points (bps) across all tenors, it said in a release.

One-year MCLR now stands at 8.20 per cent, down from 8.25 per cent, the public sector bank said. Overnight MCLR has been reduced by 10 bps to 7.75 per cent.

The one-month to six-month tenor MCLRs have been cut in the range of 7.80 to 8.05 per cent, it said. Revised MCLR rates will be effective from December 11, the bank said.

The Reserve Bank in its bi-monthly monetary policy review last week had kept the key repo rate unchanged at 5.15 per cent. Following this, several public sector banks including the largest lender SBI, followed by Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, among others, announced reduction in MCLR which will bring down the cost of loans such as auto and home for consumers.

One-year MCLR is the benchmark to price most of the consumer loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Centre attributes spike in onion price to late sowing, decrease in crop area

Minister of State MoS for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Dadarao Danve on Tuesday explained the reasons behind the rise in onion price. Replying to questions over the spike in the price of onions, Danve said During ...

Banksy's flying reindeer highlight Christmas homeless plight

Elusive British street artist Banksy has highlighted the issue of rough sleeping in a seasonal mural showing two flying reindeer pulling a homeless man on a street-bench sleigh.The artwork, created in Banksys trademark stenciled graffiti st...

Hockey India suspends 11 players after violence in Nehru Cup final

Hockey India Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday suspended 11 players and two team officials for their respective roles in the recent violence that broke out during the 56th Nehru Cup finals between Punjab Armed Police and Punjab National Ban...

Air India plane suffers technical problems; returns to Raipur

Many Air India passengers were stranded at Raipur airport on Tuesday after their plane, that took off for Visakhapatnam, returned due to technical reasons. The aircraft is now grounded at Raipur and a relief flight is being arranged, an Air...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019