Left Menu
Development News Edition

US, Mexico, Canada to sign deal finalizing trade agreement

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mexicocity
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:31 IST
US, Mexico, Canada to sign deal finalizing trade agreement

Mexico City, Dec 10 (AFP) The United States, Mexico and Canada are expected to sign an "initial deal" on Tuesday finalizing the USMCA trade agreement, said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"There is an initial deal between the governments," the leftist leader told his daily news conference as negotiators from the three countries prepared to meet in Mexico City. "Today it will be signed by ... the three countries' negotiators." (AFP) ZH

ZH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Hockey India suspends 11 players after violence in Nehru Cup final

Hockey India Disciplinary Committee on Tuesday suspended 11 players and two team officials for their respective roles in the recent violence that broke out during the 56th Nehru Cup finals between Punjab Armed Police and Punjab National Ban...

No communication on THDC being handed over to NTPC

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday told the state assembly that it has no communication from the Centre about the THDC, a company operating and maintaining the 2400 MW Tehri Hydro Power Complex and other hydro projects, being handed over...

UNESCO team to visit Kalka-Shimla heritage railway line Wednesday

The Reactive Monitoring Mission of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation UNESCO will visit the Kalka-Shimla world heritage railway line on Wednesday, a railway official said on Tuesday. Two members of the miss...

UPDATE 1-Italy's police search regional offices, firms in League fraud probe

Italys finance police searched on Tuesday offices of the Lombardy regional government and two firms with links to the League party as part of a money laundering probe, a statement by the prosecutors office said.The investigation is tied to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019