US, Mexico, Canada to sign deal finalizing trade agreement

Mexico City, Dec 10 (AFP) The United States, Mexico and Canada are expected to sign an "initial deal" on Tuesday finalizing the USMCA trade agreement, said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"There is an initial deal between the governments," the leftist leader told his daily news conference as negotiators from the three countries prepared to meet in Mexico City. "Today it will be signed by ... the three countries' negotiators." (AFP) ZH

