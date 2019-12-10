50 pc concession in train fares for 643rd birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas

The Indian Railways will grant 50 per cent concession in travel fare to pilgrims on the occasion of 643rd birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas to be celebrated at Varanasi in February. Sharing a letter issued by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on her Twitter handle, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal thanked her cabinet colleague for the decision.

"Thank you Piyush Goyal ji for acceding to my request for granting 50 percent concession in Rail fare to the devotees travelling to Varanasi to attend the 643rd birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Guru Ravi Das Ji on Feb 9, 2020," she tweeted. The letter issued by Goyal stated that the Railway Ministry took the decision considering it a special case on her request, according to a release issued here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)