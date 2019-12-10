Left Menu
Seamless on-the-go entertainment on Hyderabad Metro trains

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 21:35 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:35 IST
Seamless on-the-go entertainment on Hyderabad Metro trains Hyderabad, Dec 10 (PTI)The Hyderabad Metro Rail on Tuesday partnered with SugarBox Networks to provide 'seamless on-the-go entertainment' experience to commuters. The Hyderabad Metro is the first Metro in the country to introduce such 'inflight-like facilities' for commuters to watch and download movies, games, listen to music while travelling on Metro trains, a HMRL press release said.

Managing director of HMRL NVS Reddy, who launched the facility, said it is a 'revolutionary technology' that allows use of seamless access to apps through a local wi-fi network without depending on internet connectivity or using mobile data, the release said. The commuters have to look for 'SugarBox' in wi-fi settings and connect, open ZEE5 or Freeplay App and register using their mobile number, stream and download movies without buffer or data charges, the release said, adding that 'SugarBox Zones' are set up in all Metro trains and 10 major stations in the city..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

