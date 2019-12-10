Left Menu
attune delivers multiple SAP S/4HANA Fashion projects for leading global brands

  Burlington
  10-12-2019
  • Created: 10-12-2019 21:45 IST
attune delivers multiple SAP S/4HANA Fashion projects for leading global brands

 attune Consulting has successfully completed multiple SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business go-lives. The announcement comes with the recent certification of their rapid deployment offering – the attune Fashion Suite™ – as an SAP-Qualified Partner-Packaged solution.

In North America, the implementations were delivered for a luxury accessories and fashion house, one of the fastest growing skate and streetwear brands, and a popular footwear brand, and in Europe for one of the world's largest sportswear brands and an urban apparel brand.

Among the concluded projects were various firsts, such as the first-ever go-live of SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business, the first-ever upgrade of a productive system from version 1709 to 1809, and the first-ever implementation of the industry solution as a Single Tenant Edition.

Most projects utilized attune's rapid deployment offering, the attune Fashion Suite, as either an accelerator or a reference tool, allowing the fashion companies to pilot the solution prior to its implementation. SAP recently certified the attune Fashion Suite as an SAP-Qualified Partner-Packaged Solution. The accreditation is given to partner solutions that, as per sap.com, "offer rapid time to value at low risk and with high predictability – all at an attractive and fixed price point. Built, sold and supported by SAP partners – these integrated solutions combine SAP market-leading software with industry or line-of-business expertise, specialized services, customizations, configurations, or applications."

The attune team currently continues delivering further implementations of SAP S/4HANA for fashion and vertical business – including in the APAC region. attune will be showcasing the attune Fashion Suite as well as other innovative fashion-retail solutions at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show from the 12-14 January at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York.

About attune
attune is an SAP solutions provider to ­the Fashion and Lifestyle industries, working with global brands and retailers to help them transition to ­the digital age. A leading SAP partner and collaborator, attune has been extensively involved in SAP offerings for the fashion industry and has deep domain and product know-how. With presence across the globe, attune's delivery capabilities, along with­ purpose-built accelerators and add-on tools, help fashion brands rapidly respond to shifting market conditions and transform their business performance. Please visit www.attuneconsulting.com for more information.

SAP, SAP S/4HANA and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

Contact
Matt Monroy
attune Consulting USA Inc.
Email: mmonroy@attuneconsulting.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/698681/attune_Logo.jpg

