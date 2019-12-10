Uhuru Kenyatta reveals Kenya’s interest in deepening ties with Angola

The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta has expressed his country's interest in deepening cooperation with Angola in varied areas.

The tie-up between Kenya and Angola in diverse areas became a vital discussion between Uhuru Kenyatta and Angola's President João Lourenço recently. As for the Nairobi Summit, Kenya's Head of State thanked the Angolan President for being represented at the highest level at the event.

He also reiterated his congratulation on the election of George Chicoti to the position of Secretary General of Africa, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) Group, with whom he will work in the coming years.

In turn, the Angolan Vice President, Bornito de Sousa, congratulated Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta on taking over the presidency of ACP group and on the country's celebration of National Day on 12 December.

More details on the tie-up are yet to be revealed.