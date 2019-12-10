Left Menu
UPDATE 2-Italy outperforms; most euro zone bonds wait on ECB, Fed

  10-12-2019 22:22 IST
Italy and other lower-rated peers outperformed while most of the euro zone government bond market remained steady on Tuesday ahead of central bank meetings later this week. Caution ahead of another round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, due to take effect on Dec. 15, and Thursday's election in Britain supported demand for fixed income assets. That limited selling pressure following upbeat economic news.

Italian 10-year government bond yields fell another 4 basis points to 1.35% after a strong rally on Monday -- their first three-day falling streak since late October. Other outperformers were Ireland, whose 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points to 0.012%, just off negative territory and Greece, which fell 4 bps to 1.40%

Analysts say that investors may be reaching for yield ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank meeting, the first under Christine Lagarde's leadership. "To some extent there are hopes of a decent-sized TLTRO pick-up that could help BTPs, but I don't see any key drivers of the move," said TD Securities rates strategist Pooja Kumra, referring to the European Central Bank's cheap loans, which form part of the stimulus package it announced in September. Italy is expected to be their main beneficiary.

After very weak pick-up in the first auction of the loans in September, a much larger share of outstanding loans were repaid last week ahead of the next auction on Dec. 18 than what was repaid ahead of the September offering. Germany's ZEW research institute said its monthly index on economic morale among investors rose to 10.7 from -2.1 a month earlier, much higher than forecast by economists.

Higher-rated bond yields were steady on Tuesday , refusing to budge from recent ranges ahead of this week's European Central Bank and Federal Reserve meetings. Germany's benchmark Bund yield was flat at -0.30% , moving in a tight 3 basis point range.

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations rose to its highest in almost a month, briefly hitting 1.25% after the ZEW survey. "The significant rebound in expectations since August reflects partly an improving economic environment, and partly hopes for easing trade and Brexit tensions in 2020," said Berenberg economist Florian Hense.

"If these hopes come true, activity can pick up next year. However, the process will likely be gradual." The Fed concludes a two-day meeting on Wednesday, with last Friday's booming U.S. jobs report expected to give the U.S. central bank all it needs to stick to its plan not to cut interest rates further in the near future.

Signs that the worst may be over for the euro zone economy buys the ECB's Lagarde some time, analysts say. Deutsche Bank has just raised its forecast for euro area growth from 0.8% to 1.0% for next year. "Expectations for policy action from the ECB and Fed are subdued," said Commerzbank rates strategist Rainer Guntermann. "Lagarde's communication style will be watched closely, but that's unlikely to lead to any repricing in bond markets."

Elsewhere, Japan's 10-year bond yield briefly touched 0% for the first time since March.

